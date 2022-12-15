Palm Springs International Airport Expects Record Number of Holiday Passengers

(CNS) – The Palm Springs International Airport announced Thursday that it expects this holiday season to be the busiest in the airport’s history and encouraged travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to catch their flights. "We’re planning for a very busy holiday season this year," said Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barret in a statement. "We recently had our busiest Thanksgiving, and we’re expecting travel for Christmas and New Year’s to be record-setting, too. We’re asking travelers to plan ahead and arrive early so they don’t miss their flight." Airport officials ask that travelers arrive two-and-a-half hours early. Travelers are also encouraged to take a ride-sharing service to the airport in case parking lots reach capacity. "The airport is going to be very busy this holiday season," Barret said. "We’ve expanded our overflow lot and added over 100 spaces to accommodate growing demand, but we also ask travelers to consider taking alternate forms of transportation to the airport because we expect demand for parking to exceed the capacity of our lots." More than 35,000 people are expected to depart from the airport during the holiday period, according to airport officials. Some 8,000 people are expected to fly out on Dec. 23, which airport officials anticipate will be the busiest day. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.