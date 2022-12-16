Countywide COVID Hospitalizations Drop Slightly

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County declined a little this week, with no change in the number of virus-related intensive care unit admissions, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 228, compared to 232 previously. Twenty-eight patients were under intensive care — equal the number recorded at the end of last week. One month ago, 105 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 12 of whom were ICU patients. According to RUHS, the total number of deaths from likely virus- related complications over the last 32 months stands at 6,694. The figure posted last week was 6,697. It is one of several downward revisions that have occurred in the last three months as a result of an ongoing data reassessment by the California Department of Public Health. RUHS figures show that, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in October, 42% had received the full SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic. That compares to 44% who died in September after receiving the complete regimen, according to data. The total number of fatalities in October was 12, and in September, 16. The deaths weren’t classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the vaccines. November figures are slated to be released at the end of this month. Health officials said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 714,426. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.