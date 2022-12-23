Li Jun Li Talks About Channeling Anna May Wong in “Babylon”

First of all, I enjoyed Damien Chazelle’s "Babylon." It’s a wildly entertaining look at Hollywood’s early days. The cast is fantastic and I specifically enjoyed Li Jun Li’s portrayal of Lady Fay Zhu, a thinly-veiled character based on Anna May Wong. I spoke with the actress to talk about the making of the film. "Babylon" is being released exclusively in theaters on December 23rd. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/12/Li_Jun_Li__Babylon__Interview.mp4