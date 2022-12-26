Multiple Flights Delayed and Canceled At Palm Springs Airport After Holidays

A similar situation at Palm Springs International Airport, but on a much smaller scale. Airlines servicing the Western states such as Alaska, Washington and Oregon, all experiencing problems. The airport is packed with travelers trying to either get home or to their destination of choice this evening. We’ve seen delays from many major carriers like Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines. Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Air Canada. Smaller airlines such as West Jet and international airlines like British Airways, Qantas Airways and Fiji airways are also experiencing many delays and cancellations. The lines here at the airport are quite long with travelers either trying to reschedule or rebook with another airline. As of 3:30 pm, the Palm Springs Airport recorded at least 23 cancellations and 47 delays according to FlightAware. Here’s what one traveler who’s flight got canceled had to say, "It was canceled. I guess all of the Southwest flights were canceled. Now I’m just waiting in a really long line to try to get new reservations whenever. I’ve also at the same time been on hold for about 47-minutes. I’m hearing a lot of nice music. That’s about it." says Coachella Valley resident Walter Reed, whose flight to Pittsburgh was canceled. Many of these travelers were not notified about their canceled or delayed flights until they actually arrived at the airport. Residents like Walter Reed say he’s lucky to have a place to stay when flights get canceled, but for those who are here on vacation, the situation is not as simple. Now, from what travelers tell me their flights will not be rescheduled until the first of January, leaving many finding alternative routes to get home.