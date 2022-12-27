County Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees

(CNS) – Christmas trees can be recycled, so instead of dumping them in the trash, leave them on the curb or take them to Riverside County landfills to be turned into mulch, officials urged residents Tuesday. According to the Department of Waste Resources, county residents can ensure trees are reused for environmental programs by participating in the agency’s curbside pickup program, or taking seasonal firs directly to landfills and other drop-off locations countywide. Tannenbaums must be stripped of decorations, including lights and tinsel, before they can be recycled. Trees that are more than 4 feet tall should be cut in half, officials said. Flocked trees are not accepted and should be chopped up and discarded in refuse bins. Most trash haulers serving the county retrieve firs for recycling in the two-week period after Christmas. Those residents who don’t have curbside trash pickup, or who miss the deadline, can drop their trees, without charge, at any one of the following locations: — A. Lua Wood Recycling, 18938 Mermack Ave., Lake Elsinore; — Badlands Landfill, 31125 Ironwood Ave., Moreno Valley; — Blythe Landfill, 1000 Midland Road, Blythe; — B.P. John Recycling, 28700 Matthews Road, Menifee; — Burrtec/Edom Hill Transfer Station, 70-100 Edom Hill Road, Cathedral City; — Burrtec/Coachella Transfer Station, 87-011 Landfill Road, Coachella; — Burrtec/Nelson Transfer Station, 1830 Agua Mansa Road, Riverside; — California Department of Fish & Wildlife Office, 17041 S. Lovekin Blvd., Blythe; — CR&R Waste, 1706 Goetz Road, Perris; — El Sobrante Landfill, 10910 Dawson Canyon Road, Corona; — Lamb Canyon Landfill, 16411 Lamb Canyon Road, Beaumont; or — Oasis Landfill, 84-505 84th Ave., Oasis. Some of the locations will stop accepting trees between Jan. 4 and 7, so residents are urged to call ahead. Up to three trees may be brought in at a time. More information is available at www.rcwaste.org/wasteguide/holiday. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.