New Froyo Business Opens in Desert Hot Springs

Lovers of frozen yogurt in Desert Hot Springs no longer have to cross the freeway to get their fix. Local resident Liz Sackley decided to start the business nearly 2 years ago right before the coronavirus pandemic started. She felt the community needed a sweet and safe space to gather and enjoy a light desert. "I wanted to do something that I thought the community needed and would be well received," said Sackley. "All the feedback from residents has been so positive and everyone’s really thankful that we’re here." Lizzy’s Premium Frozen Yogurt is now open and serving frozen yogurt with creative toppings right off the main throughfare, Pierson Boulevard, every day of the week. Hours: Sunday -Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Location: 66-040 Pierson Boulevard Desert Hot Springs, Ca