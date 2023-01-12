Two Adults Displaced From Home in Desert Hot Springs Due to Kitchen Fire

(CNS) – Two adults were displaced from their home in Desert Hot Springs Thursday due to a kitchen fire. Firefighters responded at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 66000 block of Cahuilla Avenue to a report of a fire in a single family residence, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire, which was in the kitchen of the home, was contained shortly after 8 a.m., fire officials said. The American Red Cross assisted the two displaced adults. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-12-2023 08:50