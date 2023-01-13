7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival Planned in Cathedral City

The annual 3-day Taste of Jalisco Festival is returning to Cathedral City for the seventh time February 3 – 5, 2023. All weekend attendees can expect a Fiesta Zone inside of the downtown Community Amphitheater, which includes kids’ activities, lawn games, food trucks, beer garden, tequila bar, and daily live entertainment. The Live entertainment features folklorico dance troupes, Las Tias, Dreaming of You (Selena tribute), Outlaw Mariachi, Corazon de Mana (Mana tribute), and a Saturday night headline performance by Grupo Control. On Sunday a car show filled with high end and unique, custom created vehicles on the third level of the nearby parking structure. Taste of Jalisco Festival 2023 Admission to the Fiesta Zone is $10 each day, and the first 500 Cathedral City residents with valid ID will receive free entry. Advanced tickets for the Grupo concert are $25 and $30 day of. They can be reserved at tasteofjalisco.com. The festival sparks from the 26-year sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco in Mexico.