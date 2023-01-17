Authorities Investigate Shooting Near Mecca, 1 Person Sustained Gunshot Wounds

(CNS) – Authorities Tuesday were investigating a shooting in an unincorporated area near Mecca that left an unidentified person with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded at around 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 91000 block of Sixth Street on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds who was subsequently taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. The suspect from the shooting remains at large. No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting was asked to call Deputy Luna from the Thermal sheriff’s station at 760-863-8990 or Valley Crimestoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.