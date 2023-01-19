“Vikings: Valhalla” Cast Talks About Season 2 of Popular Netflix Series

It was a pleasure to talk to Sam Corlett (Leif Erikson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eiriksdottir), and Leo Sutter (Harald Sigurdsson). The stars of Netflix’s "Vikings: Valhalla" were excited to talk about the second season of the popular show. Oh and the sweet Sam even loved my energy. Awwwww. "Vikings: Valhalla" second season is now out on Netflix. Check our interview below. For our complete look at "Vikings: Valhalla" Season 2, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/Vikings__Valhalla_Cast_Interview.mp4