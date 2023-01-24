600+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Coachella

(CNS) – An outage knocked out power to more than 600 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Coachella area Tuesday, but most had their electricity restored by midday. The utility alerted the public at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday that 645 customers were affected by the outage. By noon, power was restored for all but one customer on Avenue 48 and Polk Street. An IID troubleshooter remained onsite to repair the issue. The cause of the outage was also not immediately known. The IID provides electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and all of Imperial County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.