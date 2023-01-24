Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce to Host First Tribute Concert of 2023

(CNS) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will host its first tribute concert of the year Wednesday after postponing it earlier this month due to weather conditions. The free concert series is hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Palm Springs Downtown Park, located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road. "With a chance of rain, we feel it is best to postpone the January Rock the Park concert to a later date," Chamber CEO Nona Watson said earlier this month. "The safety of our concert attendees, band, and volunteers is the utmost priority." Wednesday’s performance will be a tribute to Freddy Mercury and Queen by the band Kings of Queen. Future performances will include tributes to Prince, Bon Jovi and Journey. The second series of concerts started Dec. 7, 2022, with a tribute performance to Linda Ronstadt by Ronstadt Revival. The first series, which was held from February to July last year, included tribute performances to Madonna, Elton John, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac and Creedence Clearwater Revival. "Our city now has the perfect outdoor venue in which to host a concert series like this," Watson said in a statement last month. "Our goal is to bring visitors and residents from throughout the Coachella Valley to downtown Palm Springs during the middle of the week so as to provide a boost to our local bars, restaurants and retail businesses." Chamber officials encourage concert attendees to take beach chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music. The concert series is sponsored by the city of Palm Springs, P.S. Resorts and DAP Health. The series ends in May. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.