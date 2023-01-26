Morongo Casino Plans Job Fairs in February

CABAZON (CNS) – The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host two job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to fill 80 positions. The first event is scheduled for Feb. 7, followed by an additional fair on Feb. 28. Both events are slated from 10 a.m. to noon in the resort’s Marketplace food court. "Morongo’s continued hiring shows consistent growth, optimism and value for our guests and team members," resort Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said. "Those with hospitality and restaurant experience (should) consider joining our team as we work together to exceed the expectations of our guests." Similar recruitment drives were held this month and last year. Officials said a variety of slots remain unfilled, including cashiers, custodians, promotions personnel, room attendants and security guards. Culinary jobs are also open at Wahlburgers, which is part of the Marketplace food hall that opened last May, with international menus designed by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani. St. Jean noted the resort "offers competitive wages and benefits," including "medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents." Jobs additionally feature 401K retirement plans and vacation time. Prospects can see listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.