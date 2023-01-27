Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona

CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were immediately available. Corona Fire Department engine crews reached the location in minutes and found the victim trapped inside the car. The motorist was extricated a short time later and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. It was unclear whether the other driver was injured. Temescal Canyon was completely shut down until shortly before 8 a.m. while the wreckage was cleared and a preliminary investigation was conducted. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.