Cathedral City To Improve Four Parks This Spring

Cathedral City has plans to improve four of their soccer and fitness parks. The renovations will begin this spring. These repairs and upgrades will cover a wide variety of things, from worn-out exercise equipment to playground resurfacing. "I think it’s good for the wellness of the world, for the community, and I think it’s really good to have good facilities." says David Velez, a Cathedral City resident. Cathedral City residents are excited for several new park upgrades coming this spring. "We’ve been coming here to Century Park for a little more than 10 years already… so this is part of our life too. To come in and have a good time with friends. So we really need those parks, you know, to be in the best shape possible." says Oscar Martinez, on Century Park. City Council had previously decided that Century Park and Panorama Park were set for any necessary repairs, but last week the council unanimously approved to help upgrade both Ocotillo and Desert Keat Soccer Park as well. The improvements for both parks involve replacing the outdoor fitness equipment, and the floors surrounding the equipment. Along with the equipment improvements at Ocotillo Park, the city plans on replacing the soft surfacing around the playground, which many parents and guardians are looking forward to. "I think it’s great. I think the kids need a lot more areas to play and have safe playground safe areas to just be kids and get out you know, have fun." says Thomas Ball, a Cathedral City Resident. Many of these parks have tools for different members of the community to participate in. "I love that they have a little skate park for them here. Take the dogs here, play around the baseball fields, all that fun stuff. I think it’s good. The community really needs it." With improvements to all four parks, the estimated cost is about $780,000, but the repairs and improvements are well needed. These improvements will benefit everyone in the nearby communities. "It’s everything, not just you know us as adults, you know, to have fun. There’s soccer, football, softball, you know, and we have, of course, brand new grills and everything to make hotdogs, carne asada, to get all the family together." Martinez states. These repairs are set to start in the spring, but an exact date has not been released.