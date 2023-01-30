Body Found Under Bridge in Indio, Investigation Underway

An investigation was underway Monday after a body was found under a bridge in Indio. Law enforcement responded to a report of a body near the 81200 block of Indio Blvd and Clinton St. just after 2am, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. The man’s body was found with a wound. This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Palm Springs News First at 5p.m. and 6p.m., for the latest developments on this story.