Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills

INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake was about 13 miles northeast of Palm Desert and 13.4 miles northeast of Rancho Mirage. There were no reports of injuries or damage. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.