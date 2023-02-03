Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises By Highest Amount Since Oct. 1

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 1 Friday, rising 3.2 cents to $4.471, its highest amount since Dec. 12. The average price is 4.3 cents more than one week ago and 9.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 15.6 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.902 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. "Los Angeles wholesale gas prices are almost 90 cents higher than at their lowest point of last year in December, but retail average prices have risen by less than 20 cents," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said Thursday. "We expect prices will continue rising during the spring months." The national average price fell for the sixth consecutive day following a 17-day streak of increases, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $3.491. It is 1.8 cents less than one week ago but 26.3 cents more than one month ago and 7.8 cents higher than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 1.9 cents over the past six days, including three-tenths of a cent Thursday, after rising 24.3 cents during the 17-day streak of increases. It has dropped $1.525 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.