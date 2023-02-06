Average Riverside County Gas Price Continues To Rise But By Less

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.498, one day after increasing 2.3 cents. The average price has risen six of the past seven days, increasing 7.1 cents to its highest amount since Dec. 11, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents more than one month ago but 14.5 cents less than one year ago. The average price has dropped $1.875 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The main reasons for the rising prices "are higher crude oil prices worldwide, more expensive summer-blend fuel entering the market before the April 1 mandate for it to be in the market and increased demand as parts of the state and nation warm up leading more people to venture out and take road trips," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service. The national average price fell for the eighth consecutive day following a 17-day streak of increases, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $3.475. It is 3.4 cents less than one week ago but 19 cents more than one month ago and 4 cents higher than one year ago. The national average price has decreased 3.5 cents over the past eight days after rising 24.3 cents during the 17-day streak of increases. It has dropped $1.541 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.