Forecasters Predict Sunny Skies For Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Forecasters predict sunny skies in Riverside County this week, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime temperatures were expected to be in the 60s and lower 70s across most of the county Sunday through Tuesday, before rising into the mid- 70s Thursday and Friday. Forecasters issued a wind advisory Sunday for areas of Coachella Valley and Palm Springs, where winds are expected to range from 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. "Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust and sand could bring poor travel conditions," the NWS said. "Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects." The advisory was in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to midnight Monday. The South Coast Air Quality Management District also issued an air quality alert for the areas due to the strong winds. "In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity," officials advised. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.