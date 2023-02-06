One Person Killed in Desert Hot Springs Rollover Crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – One person was killed Sunday evening when a vehicle rolled over on the Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway in the Desert Hot Springs area. The crash was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:41 p.m. on the eastbound 10 freeway at Indian Canyon Drive. The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Witnesses reported there was debris all over eastbound lanes. Caltrans was called to set up a hard closure for eastbound lanes 2, 3 and 4 through the crash zone, the CHP said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.