Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Fall Under 100

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County fell by 18 people to 88, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 12 were being treated in intensive care, down from 18 the previous day. The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 11% last week, the fourth straight week of a documented double-digit percentage drop, according to the Riverside University Health System. One month ago, 255 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 31 of whom were ICU patients. According to the RUHS, the total number of deaths from likely virus- related complications over the past 34 months stands at 6,789. Last week’s figure was 6,788. RUHS figures showed that, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in December, 42% had received the full SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic. In November, 37% of those who died while hospitalized with an infection had received the complete injection regimen, while in October, it was 36%. The total number of fatalities in December was 57, the highest since February 2022. In November, the figure was 41, and in October, 14, according to the RUHS. The deaths weren’t classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the vaccines. Health officials said that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 729,601. The statewide total of COVID-positive patients decreased by 72 people Saturday to 2,404. Some of the patients entered the hospital for other reasons and learned they had the coronavirus after a mandated test. The majority of those who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hearts disease or hypertension. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.