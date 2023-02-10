COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 100 Countywide

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 13% this week, dropping below 100 for the first time in almost three months, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 98, compared to 113 previously. There were nine patients under intensive care, compared to 19 at the end of last week. The last time the coronavirus patient count was below 100 in Riverside County was during the second week of November. One month ago, 200 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 25 of whom were ICU patients. According to RUHS, the total number of deaths from likely virus- related complications over the last 35 months stands at 6,813. Last week’s figure was 6,789. RUHS figures showed that, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in December, 42% had received the full SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic. In November, 37% of those who died while hospitalized with an infection had received the complete injection regimen, while in October, it was 36%. The total number of fatalities in December was 57. In November, the figure was 41, and in October, 14, according to RUHS. The deaths weren’t classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the shots. Health officials said that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 730,745. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.