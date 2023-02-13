Man Who Joined Felon In Perpetrating String Of Burglaries On Probation

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who joined a convicted felon in a series of Temecula-area burglaries targeting wineries, golf resorts and other businesses over a two-month span was on probation Monday, after admitting two counts of burglary. Walter Perry, 37, pleaded guilty Friday to the felony charges under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped eight other burglary counts, as well as a vandalism allegation. During a hearing at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, Superior Court Judge John Monterosso certified the terms of the plea deal and imposed the stipulated sentence — 16 months of mandatory supervision, with a provision that the defendant remain gainfully employed for the duration. Monterosso additionally imposed protective orders, directing that Perry not go within 100 yards any of the establishments that he and his co- defendant, 33-year-old Tyler James Goulet, burglarized. They were identified as the Avensole Winery, Bailey Winery & Vineyard, Cross Creek Golf Course, Legends Golf Course and Miles of Smiles Orthodontics. Goulet also received mandatory supervision for a year after pleading guilty to four counts of burglary in November. Both men were arrested in August, following a sheriff’s investigation that began in June. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Tiburzio, beginning in June and continuing through July, Goulet and Perry targeted vintners, golf clubs and other enterprises in burglaries that resulted in various thefts of property. A specific dollar value associated with the goods was not provided. The sheriff’s Special Investigation Bureau ultimately connected the defendants to the rash of break-ins, obtaining a search warrant that was served at Goulet’s residence in the 44500 block of Bedford Court, Tiburzio said. "Numerous items of evidence were located linking Goulet (and Perry) to numerous burglaries," the sergeant said. Goulet was taken into custody without incident immediately, but it was several weeks more before investigators tracked down his co-defendant. Court records show that Goulet had a string of prior burglary convictions, as well as convictions for battery and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. Walter had no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.