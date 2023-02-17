UPDATE: Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver in Eastvale

EASTVALE (CNS) – A 70-year-old man was struck and killed in Eastvale by a suspected hit-and-run driver, who was released from custody Friday after posting a $75,000 bond. Daniel Beavers of Eastvale was fatally injured at 6:35 p.m. Thursday on Sumner Avenue, just south of 68th Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ignacio Robles said that Beavers was attempting to cross Sumner when a black Mercedes-Benz SUV slammed into him at an undetermined speed, and the driver, 56-year-old Cathie Jiaping Lee, allegedly fled. Witnesses immediately called 911, and patrol deputies converged on the area, locating Lee on Mission Boulevard. She was arrested without incident and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of hit-and- run resulting in great bodily injury or death. Deputies attempted life-saving measures on Beavers until paramedics arrived and continued the effort, according to Robles. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 p.m. Northbound and southbound lanes on Sumner were shut down most of Thursday night while deputies conducted a preliminary investigation, the sergeant said. Lee posted bail in the predawn hours Friday and was turned loose, according to jail records. Background information on the suspect was unavailable. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.