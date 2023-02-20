Man, 51, Riding Skateboard Struck and Killed By Vehicle in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 51-year-old man riding a skateboard was struck and killed by a vehicle in Riverside, and the motorist stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said Sunday. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 72-year-old man, going westbound on Arlington Avenue near Jones Avenue, struck the skateboarder, who was in the westbound lanes of Arlington Avenue, said Sgt. Ryan Taack of the Riverside Police Department. Paramedics dispatched to the scene about 8:30 p.m. Saturday rushed the 51-year-old man to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Taack said. It was not known whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Riverside police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 951-826-8723. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.