Riverside County Sees Drop in COVID Hospitalizations

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County hospitals has fallen by 10 people to 106, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 13 were being treated in intensive care, down from 14 the previous day. One month ago, 165 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 18 of whom were ICU patients. Some of the patients were hospitalized for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test. According to the Riverside University Health System, the total number of deaths from likely virus-related complications over the last 35 months stands at 6,827. The previous week’s figure was 6,813. RUHS figures showed that, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in December, 42% had received the full SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic vaccine. In November, 37% of those who died while hospitalized with an infection had received the complete injection regimen, while in October, it was 36%. The vaccine does not prevent people from contracting or spreading the virus, but health officials say it reduces the likelihood of severe symptoms or death for those who are infected. The total number of COVID-related fatalities in December was 57. In November, the figure was 41, and in October, 14, according to the RUHS. The deaths weren’t classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the shots. The majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension. Fatality data for January is expected to be available by the beginning of March. Health officials said that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 731,962. The county does not update COVID data on weekends. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.