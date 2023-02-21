Colder, Windy Weather on Tap as Storm System Moves into Region

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Wind, rain and snow are on the horizon Tuesday, ending the warm and pleasant conditions in parts of Riverside County, according to forecasters. After a warm day Monday, a cold weather system will push across the region starting Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, rain and unusually low snow levels. "Onshore flow will return on Tuesday as a low pressure system moves southward along the West Coast," according to the National Weather Service. "This will begin to spread cooling inland on Tuesday with strong gusty southwest to west winds developing Tuesday afternoon and evening. This system will bring much colder air into southern California for late Tuesday night and Wednesday with the core of the strongest winds across San Diego County. The strongest winds are expected along the desert slopes of the mountains where the strongest gusts in the San Diego County mountains could be to around 100 mph." A winter storm watch will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Saturday afternoon in the Riverside County mountains, including Idyllwild and Pine Cove, where "heavy snow" is possible along with winds gusting up to 85 mph "with dangerous wind chills." Forecasters warned that travel "could be very difficult to impossible." A high wind warning will be in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass, where gusts of up to 80 mph are possible. NWS forecasters said that in addition to possible fallen trees and other blowing objects, blowing sand and dust could result in extremely poor visibility in some areas. A less serious wind advisory will be in place in Riverside County valleys, where winds of 20 to 30 mph are anticipated, gusting up to 45 mph. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.