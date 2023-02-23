SoCal Weather Briefing Thursday February 23, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! The Coachella Valley may see a few sprinkles today, slightly better coverage Friday with our best shot of rain Saturday. Localized flooding may be an issue. The Tram may see up to 2-feet of new snow into Saturday where a Winter Storm Warning has been posted. So much going on over SoCal into this weekend. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings