Blackhawk Turned Oregon Duck: The Abby Mulvey Way

La Quinta Native and former Blackhawks Abby Mulvey makes her way back to the valley, but this time as an Oregon duck. Oregon softball catcher Abby Mulvey says, "It was always a goal to get here and being here is just a blessing." Her path to this big stage was nothing but easy. Abby first came to Eugene on an academic scholarship, but wanted to keep her passion for softball going "Me being a walk on was not really part of the story that I thought it was going to be," says Mulvey. "It was nerve wracking and then tried out for the team, made it and it’s been a dream ever since." And for her mom, it’s an achievement Abby is well deserving of. "We are so incredibly proud of her not only to be on the stage but to being an incredibly human," says Cindy Mulvey. "She really sets a great example for others." Abby hopes coming back to the valley wearing green and yellow will encourage other local girls to keep pushing towards their goals. She says, "I teach lessons during the summer so I have a couple of girls who I keep trying to push. You will get there. If you have a dream and you work hard, you’ll get there.