Single-Story Residence Catches Fire in Sky Valley

SKY VALLEY (CNS) – A single-story home caught on fire Sunday in Sky Valley, officials said. The fire was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 22000 block of Longvue Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire crews contained the fire and said resources would remain on the scene for the next two hours. No injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.