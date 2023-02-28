School Lockdowns at Toro Canyon Middle School, Desert Mirage High School, Las Palmitas High School

UPDATE(S): Lock down has been lifted at three Thermal schools Tuesday after a student turned in a magazine with bullets to the administration. At 10:40 a.m., the Coachella Valley Unified School District announced the lockdowns at Las Palmitas Elementary School, Toro Canyon Middle School and Desert Mirage High School in Thermal. "A student turned in a magazine with bullets to administration," district officials said around 11 a.m. It was not immediately known which school’s administration took the magazine. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was immediately contacted and is investigating, according to district officials. No further information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc. This story is currently developing.