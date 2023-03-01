2 People Charged in Connection with Robbery, Assault in Blythe

INDIO (CNS) – Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a 31-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man suspected in a Blythe motel room assault and robbery. Blythe residents Mariha Lee Roberts and Nicholas Dwayne Cretsinger were charged with three felony counts, one each of robbery, cruelty to an elder, and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to court records. Cretsinger was additionally charged with one felony count of false imprisonment. Both suspects are set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, a person went to the Blythe Police Department station alleging a robbery and assault by Roberts and a masked man in the 800 block of East Hobsonway, police said. Roberts was subsequently found and identified by the victim in the same area, according to police. Cretsinger, following further investigation, was found at a home in the 300 block of South Second Street, police said. "Officers were able to recover several credit cards that belonged to the victim," according to police. Roberts was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where she remains held on $30,000 bail. Cretsinger was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center, where he was also being held on $30,000 bail, according to inmate records. Anyone with information on the robbery were asked to call the police department at 760-922-6111 or Crime Stop anonymously at 760-921-2273(CARE). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.