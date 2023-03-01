Riverside Sheriff’s Department to Open New Station in Lake Matthews

LAKE MATTHEWS (CNS) – The Lake Matthews Sheriff’s Station opens at midnight, serving nearly 100,000 residents in unincorporated areas south of Corona. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department hopes the new station will reduce response time for residents of Alberhill, Cleveland National Forest, Coronita, El Cerrito, Glen Ivy Hot Springs, Glen Valley, Green River, Home Gardens, Horsethief Canyon, Lake Hills, Lake Mathews, Northwest Elsinore, Prado Basin, Spanish Hills, and Woodcrest. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a seven-year lease in October to open a new station in a business park being built on Latitude Way. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.