Oscars 2023 Predictions in All Categories

Another year, another of my utterly fearless Oscars predictions. As always, it is hard to predict the Academy Awards now celebrating its 95th year. Just when you think one has the momentum, out comes another nominee to steal the thunder. For example, the Best Supporting Actress category. We all felt that Angela Bassett would take home the gold for her fantastic work as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and then out of the blue, Jamie Lee Curtis stopped her momentum for her SAG win as the tax auditor in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." And let’s not even talk about the always-hard-to-predict documentary short and live action short categories. But I tried. With my trusty crystal ball. We’ll see on March 12th if m predictions are accurate when the Academy Award winners are announced (to see my complains about the Oscars, click here). For now, here are my predictions in all categories. Good Luck on your Oscar pool! Watch video below for the top categories then read for complete predictions! https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/Oscar_Predictions.mp4 Best Picture All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN The Fabelmans TÁR Top Gun: Maverick Triangle of Sadness Women Talking Best Director Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Todd Field, TÁR Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness Best Actor Austin Butler, Elvis Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale – WILL WIN Paul Mescal, Aftersun Bill Nighy, Living Best Actress Cate Blanchett, TÁR Ana de Armas, Blonde Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN Best Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau, The Whale Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) All Quiet on the Western Front Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Living Top Gun: Maverick Women Talking – WILL WIN Best Writing (Original Screenplay) The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN The Fabelmans TÁR Triangle of Sadness Best Animated Feature Film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WILL WIN Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss In Boots: The Last Wish The Sea Beast Turning Red Best International Feature Film All Quiet on the Western Front – WILL WIN Argentina, 1985 Close Eo The Quiet Girl Best Documentary Feature All That Breathes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Fire of Love A House Made of Splinters Navalny – WILL WIN Best Film Editing The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN TÁR Top Gun: Maverick Best Cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front – WILL WIN Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths Elvis Empire of Light TÁR Best Costume Design Babylon Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis – WILL WIN Everything Everywhere All at Once Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Best Makeup and Hairstyling All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis The Whale – WILL WIN Best Production Design All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water Babylon – WILL WIN Elvis The Fabelmans Best Music (Original Song) "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman" "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" – WILL WIN "This is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All At Once" Best Music (Original Score) All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon – WILL WIN The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Best Sound All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Elvis Top Gun: Maverick – WILL WIN Best Visual Effects All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water – WILL WIN The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Top Gun: Maverick Best Animated Short Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – WILL WIN The Flying Sailor Ice Merchants My Year of Dicks An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It Best Live Action Short Film An Irish Goodbye Ivalu Le Pupille – WILL WIN Night Ride The Red Suitcase Best Documentary Short The Elephant Whisperers – WILL WIN Haulout How Do You Measure a Year? The Martha Mitchell Effect Stranger at the Gate