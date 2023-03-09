Search for Suspects in Slaying of Winchester Senior Underway

WINCHESTER (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects in the slaying of a 78-year-old Winchester man. Robert Bettencourt was killed Monday at his residence in the 28000 block of Whitaker Street, just west of Highway 79, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said patrol deputies were sent to the location shortly after 5 p.m. in response to requests from Bettencourt’s loved ones to check on him after they were unable to reach him. "When deputies arrived, they found signs of forced entry," Baeza said. "They entered the residence and located the body of the victim … with signs of trauma. No other persons were located at the residence or on the property." The specific manner in which Bettencourt was killed and a possible motive were not disclosed. Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation and have been working to develop leads on a who might be responsible for the break-in and deadly assault. Detectives asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact them at 951-955-2777. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.