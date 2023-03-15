Man Accused of Ramming Deputies’ Vehicle During Pursuit Arraigned

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 54-year-old man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a two-city pursuit that culminated in the defendant ramming two Riverside County sheriff’s patrol units before his car was disabled pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assault with a deadly weapon. Ryan Kendall of Beaumont was arrested last month following the alleged confrontation with deputies and Corona police officers. Along with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Kendall is charged with resisting arrest and a sentence-enhancing allegation of engaging in violent conduct posing a danger to society. The defendant spent several weeks in the sheriff’s correctional infirmary at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside and was finally cleared to appear for his arraignment Wednesday morning at the Riverside Hall of Justice. Superior Court Judge Sean Crandell scheduled a felony settlement conference for March 24 and left Kendall’s bail set at $35,000. According to sheriff’s officials, shortly after 3 p.m. on Feb. 21, deputies received reports of a motorist behaving strangely in the 3800 block of Pedley Avenue, near Sixth Street, in Norco and went to investigate. After deputies reached the location, they attempted to make contact with Kendall, whom they initially believed might be under the influence of a controlled substance due to his erratic behavior, investigators said. "Kendall fled the scene, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated," according to a sheriff’s statement. "During the pursuit, tire deflation devices were successfully deployed, which caused all four tires to deflate." The defendant fled south into Corona, where police officers deployed an armored vehicle, which performed a "precision immobilization technique" to push Kendall’s vehicle off the roadway, according to the sheriff’s department. "After Kendall’s vehicle spun out, he intentionally accelerated toward two sheriff’s vehicles and struck them," the agency stated. "After he rammed the sheriff’s vehicles, Kendall’s vehicle was immobilized." He was taken into custody without further incident, suffering unspecified non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies or Corona police officers were hurt. Kendall has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.