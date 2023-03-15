Mecca Felon Behind Bars For Allegedly Shooting Occupied Vehicle

MECCA (CNS) – A 35-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle in Mecca earlier this month. Joseph Marco Federico Jr. of Mecca was arrested Tuesday evening, also on suspicion being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Aldrich said deputies responded to a report of an attempted murder near Seventh Street and Lincoln Street on March 5. He said a male suspect shot at a vehicle containing an unidentified 47-year-old Mecca resident, then pointed the firearm at a witness as he was running away from the scene. No one was injured in the shooting. A special investigations unit from the sheriff’s Thermal station assumed the investigation and subsequently identified Federico as the suspect, Aldrich said. He was found in the 91000 block of Seventh Street, allegedly with a loaded firearm. Federico was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $1 million bail. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Investigator Glasper with the Thermal sheriff’s station at 760-863-8950 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.