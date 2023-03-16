DHS Man, 23, Behind Bars for Drugs, AR-15

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 23-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly possessing cocaine, hallucinogens and a short-barrel AR-15 rifle in Desert Hot Springs. Arthur Eugene Uribe Jr. of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of narcotics for sales, possession of a firearm with narcotics and possession of a short-barrel rifle, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Heredia said that the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force and the California Highway Patrol K-9 Team served a search warrant around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 66000 block of Cahuilla Avenue, where they allegedly found cocaine, psilocybin and the rifle. Uribe was arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he remains held on $30,000 bail. Anyone with information on the weapon and narcotics arrest was asked to call CVVCGTF member officer Coddington at 760-836-1600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.