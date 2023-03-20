CHP: Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-215 Was `Standing Within Lane’

PERRIS (CNS) – A 24-year-old man who was fatally struck on Interstate 215 in Perris was standing in a freeway lane and apparently made no attempt to move before he was hit, authorities said Monday. Justin Torres of Temecula was struck about 12:40 a.m. Saturday on northbound I-215, just north of Highway 74, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said a motorist at the wheel of a 2020 Dodge Charger was traveling in the No. 2 lane, going 68 mph, when Torres suddenly appeared out of the darkness. "(Torres) was standing within the lane," Lassig said. "The driver was unable to see the pedestrian in time to avoid a collision and subsequently impacted him within the lane. This caused (Torres) to be projected onto the roadway and come to rest." The Dodge driver immediately stopped and called 911. Lassig said CHP officers and Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location minutes later, at which point Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dodge driver was not injured and fully cooperated with officers, according to Lassig. He said investigators are asking anyone who might have information regarding the fatality to contact the CHP’s Temecula office at 951-506-2000. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.