2023 Galleri Classic: A look behind bringing a New Beginning to the Valley

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/michelle-article.mp4 The first-ever Galleri Classic in the books which brought some of the greatest golfers and even Hall of Famers to the Coachella Valley. But there’s a lot of moving parts and hard work behind holding the first PGA Tour Champions event in 30 years, especially for the person in the driver’s seat. Our Tali Letoi spoke with Tournament Director, Michelle Delancy about making it a reality for locals and what the future holds.