Odor Sickens Students, Teachers at Menifee School, Building Evacuated

MENIFEE (CNS) – A foul odor emanating from a storm drain at Paloma Valley High School in Menifee Thursday sickened several students and teachers, prompting a partial evacuation of the campus. The hazardous materials emergency was reported at 12:25 p.m. in Building "C," located at Bradley Road and Craig Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that when firefighters reached the location, they detected the strong odor somewhere in the drainage system but couldn’t immediately isolate it or determine what it might be. Two teachers and two students reported feeling ill because of exposure, according to reports from the scene. As of 1:15 p.m., paramedics were assessing the victims, and four ambulances were requested to remain on standby at the campus. The building and the area immediately surrounding it were evacuated, officials said. A hazmat unit was dispatched to the school to investigate the source of the odor and conduct a cleanup operation, if necessary. Menifee police officers were additionally at the campus for traffic control and to enforce the evacuation order. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.