UPDATED: Three People in Hospital With Serious Injuries From I-10 Motorcycle Collision

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A 51-year-old man died and three others were injured Thursday when a pair of motorcycles collided on a Thousand Palms freeway. Fire crews responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to eastbound Interstate 10 near Monterey Avenue in Thousand Palms to a report of a traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A group of motorcycles were eastbound on the freeway when a 2021 Harley-Davidson driven by a 51-year-old man and also occupied by a 49-year-old woman veered left and crashed into the center median metal guardrail, according to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Torres. The two were ejected from the motorcycle, which overturned, Torres said. The cause of the crash was not clear. The man was taken to the Eisenhower Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to Torres. The woman was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries. "A 2012 Harley Davidson, occupied by two, was following behind and as a result of the initial crash, the 2012 Harley-Davison lost control and overturned onto the roadway," Torres said in a statement. The 56-year-old man who was driving that motorcycle was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries and his passenger, a 46-year- old woman, sustained minor injures and was not taken to a hospital. All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed for about 20 minutes while CHP officers investigated the collision, according to Torres. It was not immediately known whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remained under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call investigating Officer Perez at 760-772-5300. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.