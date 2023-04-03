Man Robbed After Walking Out of MoVal Store

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A man was robbed at gunpoint as he left a Moreno Valley store Monday, and the perpetrator was not apprehended. The holdup occurred shortly before 8 a.m. outside a convenience store at the intersection of Filaree Avenue and Perris Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Leon Radford said that the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was walking away from the store when the suspect brandished a handgun at the man and demanded his valuables. The victim complied, after which the robber jumped into a silver Chevrolet Malibu occupied by a woman and fled southbound in the direction of Gentian Avenue, Radford said. The victim was not injured. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the Malibu. Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Moreno Valley station at 951-486-6700. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.