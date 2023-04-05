Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises Again

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose 1.5 cents to $4.805 Wednesday, one day after recording its largest increase since March 4, 2.1 cents. The average price is 2.3 cents more than one week ago but 3.5 cents less than one month ago and $1.067 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.568 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the eighth consecutive day, increasing 2.1 cents to $3.528. It has increased 9.3 cents over the past eight days, including one-tenth of a cent Monday and Tuesday. The national average price is 6.7 cents more than one week ago and 12.6 cents higher than one month ago but 64.8 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.488 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.