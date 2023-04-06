Authorities Seek Help Finding Husband of Woman Found Dead in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Authorities asked for the public’s help Thursday to find the husband of a 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Palm Desert, dubbing him a person of interest in the case. Deputies responded at around 9 a.m. Wednesday to the 42400 block of Wisconsin Avenue to do a welfare check on Sandra Mayor of Palm Desert, who failed to show up at work that morning, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. "When deputies arrived, they located a deceased woman at the location," the department’s public information officer Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service. Mayor was found with traumatic injuries, Carroll said. Thomas Daniels, her 53-year-old husband who’s whereabouts are unknown, became a person of interest. The sheriff department’s Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation. No further information was immediately available. "If anyone has information on Thomas Daniels’ location, please call Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch by calling 911 and do not attempt to contact or detain Daniels," Carroll said in a statement. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.