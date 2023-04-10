Sunnylands Center And Gardens Annual Family Day Returns April 23

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – The Sunnylands Center and Gardens will host its annual Family Day: In the Gardens celebration of desert plants and wildlife at the end of the month. The free event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at 37977 Bob Hope Drive, according to a statement from the Sunnylands Center and Gardens. Parking will be free. The festivities will get underway with Circulo Azteca Citlatonac hosting a community drumming circle ceremony. At the same time, knowledgeable "birders" will lead one-hour guided bird walks talking about the local and migratory bird species in the gardens up until 11 a.m. Throughout the day, attendees can also help create a desert-inspired mural, craft a hummingbird with recycled materials, view a display of wiggler worms to discuss composting methods, view stations for insect and reptile exploration, make mini ecosystems, and have discussions with the Desert Horticultural Society of the Coachella Valley members and with University of California, Riverside master gardeners. Toys and games will also be available for use at the garden’s Great Lawn. Sunnylands officials encourage attendees to dress for warm weather, use sun protection and to stay hydrated during its family outing event. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.