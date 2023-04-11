Mental Exam Ordered for Felon Accused of Trying to Kill San Jacinto Woman

BANNING (CNS) – A parolee accused of trying to kill a woman in her San Jacinto apartment before she escaped, then barricading himself inside the residence in an hours-long standoff with deputies, must undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his mental competency, a judge ruled Tuesday. Salvador Magdaleno Angulo, 27, was arrested last month following the alleged assault and confrontation with law enforcement in the 300 block of Shaver Street. Angulo is charged with attempted murder, mayhem, assault resulting in great bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon. During a status hearing Tuesday at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Singerton ruled in favor of a defense motion requesting that the defendant undergo behavioral health exams based on doubts about his mental fitness. Singerton scheduled a hearing for April 20 to confirm the appointments of specialists who will handle the work. Angulo is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the nearby Smith Correctional Facility. According to Lt. Jeremy Harding of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, shortly before 8 a.m. on March 23, the convicted felon allegedly attacked the 51-year-old woman in her apartment on Shaver Street, where he was staying. The relationship between Angulo and the victim wasn’t disclosed, nor was her identity. Harding said the defendant assaulted the woman for an unspecified period, causing injuries that required immediate medical attention. A possible motive for the alleged attack was not divulged. The sergeant said witnesses called 911 and patrol deputies reached the apartment minutes later, at which point they encountered the victim, who was taken by ambulance to a regional medical center for treatment. She is recovering from her injuries. Harding said deputies were unable to enter the apartment after Angulo allegedly barricaded himself alone inside. "He refused to cooperate and fortified himself in the apartment," the sheriff’s spokesman said. "Due to Angulo’s behavior, the surrounding area was evacuated, including a nearby elementary school, for public safety." The standoff lasted over five hours, before Angulo surrendered without further incident, according to Harding. Neither the defendant nor any deputies were injured. According to court records, Angulo has prior convictions for assault resulting in great bodily injury and attempted robbery. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.