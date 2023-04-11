Palm Springs Art Museum to Offer Artist-Led Workshops Sunday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum will offer two artist- led workshops Sunday as part of its free series of Family+ events. The workshops will take place at three different times between 1:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The Family+ series is held every third Sunday of the month. Museum officials said attendees can register at psmuseum.org/family- plus/ for free admission and for one of the three time slots — 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. In one of the workshops, Ryan Campbell will help attendees create their own mini "Sky Torus" hanging mobile sculptures in the museum’s Rich Studio as they explore light and color through Phillip K. Smith III’s exhibition, according to museum officials. Frank Lemus will teach attendees a pre-Columbian, pottery-inspired clay hand-building technique to create ceramic figurative sculptures in the museum’s Rubenstein Studio. "Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, you’ll find something to inspire you," the museum said in a statement. "Explore our galleries, participate in hands-on art-making, enjoy live music, and connect with like-minded people." Throughout the day, attendees can also indulge in activities such as face painting, a 360 photo booth, a family workbook, coloring, balloon creations and music. Cotton candy by Cool Cactus and coffee by Cafe Empatia will also be offered through the afternoon. Attendees must register for admission and activities — and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. More information about the workshops and afternoon at the museum can be found at psmuseum.org. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.