Firebirds to Host Roadrunners in Historic Playoff Push

It’s a historic night for the Coachella Valley Firebirds as they are set to hit the ice for their first ever playoff game. The Firebirds host the Tucson Roadrunners tonight in their quest to the Calder Cup. The best of three series begins tonight at Acrisure Arena for Game 1. Tune in at 5pm & 6pm where our Tali Letoi & Tim O’Brien will give us a live preview of tonight’s match up ahead of puck drop! First playoff game in team history! See you tonight at the best barn in the league! Join me and @takesbytal at 5 and 6 p.m. on @NBCPalmSprings @TheAHL #FiredUp #LetsFlyy https://t.co/IJLKkKW62C — Tim O’Brien (@timobrientv) April 19, 2023